matt rissell Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring the Life and Legacy of Matt Rissell: An Inspirational Journey

Honoring the Legacy of Matt Rissell: A Life of Significance

Matt Rissell: A Life Well-Lived

Matt Rissell was a remarkable man who lived a life filled with purpose, passion, and perseverance. He was an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a loving husband and father. He was an inspiration to many and touched the lives of countless people with his kindness, generosity, and wisdom. On August 9, 2021, Matt passed away at the age of 42, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Entrepreneurial Journey

Matt Rissell was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and was exposed to the world of business from a young age. His father owned a construction company, and his mother was a successful real estate agent. Matt attended the University of Missouri, where he received a degree in business administration. After graduating, he worked for several companies before realizing that he wanted to start his own business.

In 2004, Matt founded TSheets, a time tracking and scheduling software company. The company grew rapidly, and in 2018, it was acquired by Intuit for $340 million. Matt’s dedication, hard work, and innovative ideas were instrumental in the success of TSheets. He was a visionary leader who inspired his team to think outside the box and strive for excellence.

Philanthropy and Community Involvement

Matt was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a philanthropist who believed in giving back to his community. He was actively involved in various charitable organizations and donated generously to causes that were close to his heart. He was passionate about education, and he established the Rissell Family Foundation to support education initiatives in Kansas City.

A Loving Husband and Father

Matt was also a devoted husband and father. He met his wife, Angie, in college, and they were married for 18 years. They had three children, and Matt was a loving and supportive father who always put his family first. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and playing golf.

A Legacy that Continues to Inspire

Matt’s sudden passing was a shock to his family, friends, and colleagues. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate people around the world. He was a true leader who believed in the power of hard work, perseverance, and kindness. He inspired his team to dream big, take risks, and never give up on their goals. He believed in creating a positive work culture that fostered creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

In conclusion, Matt Rissell lived a life well-lived. He was a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a loving husband and father. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate people to pursue their dreams, give back to their communities, and live life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a visionary leader who made a significant impact on the world. Rest in peace Matt, you will be missed but never forgotten.