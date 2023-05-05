Matt Rissell Death : Honoring the Legacy of Matt Rissell: A Remarkable Entrepreneurial Mindset and Heart of Generosity

Honoring the Memory of Matt Rissell: An Entrepreneurial Spirit and Kindness that Endures

Early Life and Education

Matt Rissell was born on August 15, 1978, in Wichita, Kansas, and grew up in a middle-class family. He was always interested in business and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wichita State University in 2000.

The Birth of TSheets

After working for several companies, Matt founded his first company, TSheets, in 2006. TSheets was a cloud-based time tracking software that allowed employees to clock in and out from anywhere. The company quickly grew, and in 2018, it was acquired by Intuit for $340 million.

The Kindness of Matt Rissell

Matt’s success with TSheets was not just a result of his business acumen, but also his kindness. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help others. He was a mentor to many entrepreneurs and gave back to his community through various philanthropic efforts. He was a member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) and served as the president of the EO Idaho chapter. He was also involved with the Boise Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that provides food, shelter, and assistance to homeless people.

A Dedicated Family Man

In addition to his philanthropic work, Matt was also a dedicated family man. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sarah, and they had four children together. He was a loving husband and father who always put his family first.

A Tragic End

Unfortunately, Matt’s life was cut short when he passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 40. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer earlier that year and had been undergoing treatment.

The Legacy of Matt Rissell

Matt’s legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and the businesses he helped to grow. He was a man who believed in the power of entrepreneurship to change lives and make a difference in the world. His entrepreneurial spirit and kindness continue to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Conclusion

Matt Rissell was an extraordinary man who left a lasting impact on the world. He was a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and family man who embodied the values of hard work, perseverance, and kindness. His legacy will continue to inspire others to make a difference in the world and pursue their dreams with passion and purpose.