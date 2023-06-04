“Matt Shirvington Sunrise Host”: Get acquainted with the new Sunrise host Matt Shirvington, who will be taking over from Kochie

Matt Shirvington, an Australian sprinter turned journalist, has been announced as the new co-host of Sunrise, the country’s most successful breakfast show. He is set to replace David ‘Kochie’ Koch, who has been co-hosting the show for the past 21 years. Shirvington, who confirmed the news live on air, is no stranger to the show, having filled in as a co-host every Friday morning for the past 18 months. He first gained prominence in the athletics world as a sprinter in the 100m, 200m, and 4 x 100m relay races. Shirvington represented Australia at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games in 1998 and 2006, and seven world championships.

Shirvington began his television career in 2004 when he competed in the dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars, and went on to present Beyond Tomorrow, a news program that explored technological innovations. He joined the Seven Network officially in July 2020 as a weekend sport presenter for 7NEWS Sydney. He proved his skills as a seasoned sports commentator and reporter during the Tokyo Olympic Games, Paralympics, and Commonwealth Games. Shirvington then began to dip his toes into morning TV as a fill-in host on Sunrise, Weekend Sunrise, and The Morning Show. He became a beloved TV personality among Sunrise’s viewers and was the go-to fill-in when a presenter was absent.

Outside of his Seven commitments, Shirvington sits on the board of the NSW Institute of Sport and is the national ambassador for CanTeen, an Australian support organization for young children living with cancer. He and his wife, Jessica, have three children, Sienna, Winter, and Lincoln.

Shirvington is set to officially start his duties beside Natalie Barr on Monday, June 12. He shared some words of advice from Kochie ahead of taking on the role, saying that he was going to have the time of his life. He also revealed that his kids have been very supportive of his new role and that there will be some juggling at home.

Following the announcement, Shirvington’s viewers took to social media to congratulate him, saying that he is the perfect fit for the show and that he will do a brilliant job. Sunrise has been a staple of Australian morning television for over two decades, and Shirvington’s appointment marks a new chapter for the show. With his experience as an athlete and journalist, Shirvington is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the program and keep Sunrise at the top of the ratings.

News Source : Georgie Kearney

Source Link :Everything you need to know about new Sunrise host Matt Shirvington after he was named as Kochie’s successor/