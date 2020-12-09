Matt Siwik Death -Dead – Obituary : Matt Siwik has Died .
Matt Siwik has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Padraic McDonough 9 hrs · Matt Siwik may he REST IN PEACE. The force behind Blue Hills Warriors. This was one of first matches for The Warriors. They played Hanover High a few Wolfhounds had to fill the team. They didn’t even have jerseys for there first game. Wolfhounds youth rugby jerseys were used. You will be missed Matt Siwik till we meet again. Every game is a gift!
Source: (20+) Wolfhounds Youth Rugby | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.