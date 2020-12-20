Matt Stambaugh Death -Obituary – Dead : Matt Stambaugh has Died .

Matt Stambaugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Emily McDonald 17 hrs · Trying to turn my little brain off but tonight seems impossible… Matt Stambaugh, thanks for all the laughs. Thanks for all the beers. Thanks for all the talks. I’ll never forget when you found out who my aunt and dad are. You knew I was family. To say you’ll be missed is an understatement. See you on the other side.

Tributes

Donna Fink Bootsy Cutler wrote

So sorry for you & your families loss.. He was an awesome guy.. Always made Tracy and I laugh.. (((( HUGS EMILY ))))

Heather Emig

So sorry Em. What the heck happened?

Tonia Bolton Critser

What in the world happened?

Jessica Lyn Keller

I can hardly believe it… I don’t know what’s happening anymore…..

John DeCriscio

So Sorry for your Loss Sweetie……Thoughts and Prayers……(((HUGS)))

Jill Stabley Fritz

RIP Matt.

Rebecca Conrad

My sincere condolences for your loss! I want to hear about him when you’re ready to share. Hugs for you and prayers for all of his family!.

Diane Baker McFatridge

So sad 😞 Prayers for his family especially his kids 🙏 It’s heartbreaking that they have to say goodbye to their dad at such a young age 😢 RIP Matt

