“Matte Black Bathroom Faucet” : Matte Black Single Hole Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain Assembly – Delta Faucet 567LF-BLGPM-PP

The Delta Modern Bath Collection is a stunning addition to any bathroom. With European-inspired, streamlined looks, these faucets and fixtures are designed to match the popular aesthetic in urban markets. Whether you’re renovating your bathroom or building a new home, the Delta Modern Bath Collection is a great choice. And with Delta’s lifetime limited warranty, you can install with confidence, knowing that you’re getting a high-quality product that will stand the test of time.

One of the standout features of the Delta Modern Bath Collection is the ceramic disc cartridge, which provides years of use. Unlike traditional rubber washers, which can wear out over time and cause leaks, ceramic discs are incredibly durable and long-lasting. This means that you won’t have to worry about your faucet dripping or leaking, even after years of use. And because Delta uses only the highest-quality materials, you can be sure that your faucet will look and function great for years to come.

Another great feature of the Delta Modern Bath Collection is the WaterSense label. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers, and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard, which can save you money on your water bill without compromising performance. This is especially important in areas where water conservation is a concern, or for homeowners who want to reduce their environmental impact. With the Delta Modern Bath Collection, you can enjoy the same great performance you expect from Delta, while also doing your part to save water.

Installation of the Delta Modern Bath Collection is a breeze, thanks to its versatile design. These faucets are designed to fit single-hole or 3-hole, 4-in. configurations, so they can be installed in a wide range of bathroom layouts. And for 3-hole installations, a deck plate (sold separately) is available to ensure a seamless, finished look. All required supply lines are included, so you won’t need to purchase any additional parts to complete your installation.

In addition to its great features and easy installation, the Delta Modern Bath Collection is also backed by Delta’s lifetime limited warranty. This warranty covers parts and finish defects, so you can be sure that your faucet will look and function great for years to come. Delta is committed to providing high-quality products that are built to last, and their lifetime limited warranty is a testament to that commitment. With the Delta Modern Bath Collection, you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your investment is protected.

In conclusion, the Delta Modern Bath Collection is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom. With its European-inspired, streamlined looks and high-quality materials, these faucets and fixtures are designed to last. The ceramic disc cartridge provides years of use, while the WaterSense label ensures that you’re saving water without sacrificing performance. And with its easy installation and lifetime limited warranty, you can install with confidence, knowing that you’re getting a great product backed by a trusted brand.



