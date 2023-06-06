“Matte Makeup Tutorial”: Tutorial for Full Face Matte Makeup and Beauty Haul from Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale

FULL FACE MATTE MAKEUP TUTORIAL | AMAZON WARDROBE REFRESH SALE BEAUTY HAUL

If you’re a makeup enthusiast, you’ll know the importance of having a good quality set of makeup products. And, if you’re someone who loves to experiment with their looks, you’ll also know the joy of finding amazing makeup products on sale. That’s exactly what happened to me recently when I stumbled upon the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Beauty Haul. I found some amazing products that I couldn’t resist buying.

Products I Bought

Here’s a list of the products that I bought from the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale:

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Lakme Absolute Precision Eye Artist Eyebrow Pencil

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon

Full Face Matte Makeup Tutorial

Now that I have all the products I need, I’m going to show you how to create a full face matte makeup look. Here’s what you’ll need:

Concealer

Blush

Eye Shadow Palette

Eye Liner

Step 1: Prep Your Skin

Start by cleansing your face and applying a moisturizer. Once the moisturizer has been absorbed, apply a primer to your face. This will help your makeup stay in place for longer. After that, apply your foundation. Make sure you blend it well.

Step 2: Conceal and Set

Next, apply concealer under your eyes, on any blemishes or dark spots. Blend it well using a beauty blender. Once you’re done, set your face with the Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder. This will help set your makeup and keep it in place for longer.

Step 3: Define Your Brows

Use the Lakme Absolute Precision Eye Artist Eyebrow Pencil to define your brows. Fill in any gaps and shape them to your desired shape. Use the spoolie brush on the other end of the pencil to blend it out.

Step 4: Eye Shadow

Use an eye shadow palette to create a subtle smoky eye. Apply a light shade all over your lid and a darker shade on the outer corner of your eye. Blend it out well to avoid any harsh lines. Use a blending brush to blend it all out together.

Step 5: Eye Liner and Mascara

Apply a thin line of eyeliner on your upper lash line. Use the Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara to add volume and length to your lashes.

Step 6: Blush

Apply blush on the apples of your cheeks. Make sure you blend it well to avoid any harsh lines. You can use a blush brush or a beauty blender to blend it out.

Step 7: Lipstick

Apply the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Crayon on your lips. This will add a pop of color to your face and complete your matte makeup look.

Conclusion

Creating a full face matte makeup look is easy and fun. With the right products, you can achieve a flawless look that lasts all day. The Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Beauty Haul is a great way to find amazing deals on makeup products. So, go ahead and experiment with different looks and have fun!

