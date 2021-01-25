Matthew Beaver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 40-year-old teacher, coach at middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID ROWAN COUNTY, N.C..

Matthew “Matt” Beaver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

40-year-old teacher, coach at middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A well-known and loved teacher and coach at a middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID-19, according to sources close to the family. https://t.co/FubvEWZIY3 — #TheStruggleContinues (@OFB2020) January 25, 2021

#TheStruggleContinues @OFB2020 Replying to @OFB2020 40-year-old teacher, coach at middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A well-known and loved teacher and coach at a middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID-19, according to sources close to the family.