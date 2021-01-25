Matthew Beaver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 40-year-old teacher, coach at middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID ROWAN COUNTY, N.C..
Matthew “Matt” Beaver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
