Matthew Cabral Death -Obituary – Dead : Matthew Cabral has Died .

Emmanuel Cabral wrote

I am not one to post personal stuff on Facebook. Today I open the app only to find 95% of my feed is this picture, posted by people in many different countries and by people I don’t know. This is my nephew Matthew. A kind, smart, silly, just turned 13 year old boy. Two days ago he decided he wanted to go. I’m not sure why, but he left us. To put my feelings into words is impossible. The hurt is overwhelming. From the moment I heard my sister in laws haunting screams and her telling me about what happened, that Matthews dead, to when I pulled up to a csi scene only to see my big brothers face knowing his life has been shattered, to seeing my amazing nephew Alex come home in disbelief, my heart has been dragging on the floor and I really don’t know how to pick it up. The amount of love that has poured out for Matthew, to his family, to my family, to me overwhelming. Thank you all so much. I wanted to write this post, not for condolences but to say, please, if you’re feeling down, like you’ve got no place to turn to, unloved, whatever, reach out. Chances are you just don’t realize how loved you really are, how many people really care about you. Please stay. In my nephews case, he is so loved by so many people. If he only realized how loved he was, how great he was, how many people care about him maybe he wouldn’t have left. I wish he was still here. His departure has left a void that will never fill. I love you Matthew. I only wish I had more time to show you.

