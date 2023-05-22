Matthew Harper – victim : Man killed by vehicle in Huntsville identified as Matthew Harper

Man Identified as Victim in Huntsville Vehicle Collision: Matthew Harper

A man died in Huntsville after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Matthew Harper, was 40 years old. The collision occurred around 8:55 p.m. near University Drive and Jordan Lane. Emergency responders found Harper at the scene and took him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The police do not anticipate any charges to be filed at this time.

News Source : William Thornton | wthornton@al.com

