Matthew Lin Death -Obituary – Dead : Matthew Lin has Died .
Matthew Lin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Megan B. Lynch – FiddleStar Camps and Publishing is in Hallettsville, Texas. 7 hrs · Been going through old pictures and videos today, just remembering the incredible kindness and unique talent of Matthew Lin. Adam and I are devastated for his family and for everyone who knew him. He made friends everywhere he went. And his life, although tragically too short, was marked by curiosity, a generosity of spirit, and his own way of playing the fiddle. I loved his style. Here’s a little bit of Blue Eagle, one of my favorite tunes he played, from Hallettsville back in 2017. May he Rest In Peace.
