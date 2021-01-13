Matthew McCabe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Matthew McCabe has Died.

Matthew McCabe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Joy Derby shared a link. 17h · Many have probably seen by now that Matthew McCabe, owner of Saratoga Guitar, passed away from COVID-19 this morning. Matt loved this community, he loved being in Downtown Saratoga, and he loved all of the people (and dogs) that came through the store over the years. The outpouring of support that we have seen already has been incredible. It’s good to see the community loved him as much as he loved it. Recently I had been helping upload his gigs to Youtube. It is still a work in progress, and one that I intend to finish. If you would like to see some of these recordings, including his last gig which he live streamed with Caffe Lena, you can do so here. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGfrZwZy3MbeFS3fnyyAHoA Thank you. Charlie McCabe

Source: (20+) Bar People | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Susan Long Moyer

So very sorry to hear the news today. Matt and his family have been neighbors for many years. He was a wonderful, caring, talented man and will be so missed. Our hearts go out to his 3 sons.

Matt Rasner

That’s horrible, so sad to hear. my heart goes out to the family

Fred Chandler

He was our friend that just happened to have a fun music store. Thank you for everything you did for everyone and anyone that ever met you. Thank you for all early morning conversations over coffee . I will forever remember you Matt.

Bob Egielski

Matt was the most helpful to musicians. What a good man, what a great soul! Can’t believe he is gone.

Bob Giordano

Involuntarily let out a cry when I heard. Like a Clapton chord.

Knew him a long time but not long enough. Enough to know he represented the best of Saratoga. A sparkling facet in this gem of a town. He’ll shine on in my memory and I’m sure in that of many others.

Julie Frances Nedwick

This doesn’t seem real.

Matt had a big smile and a bigger heart- a gentle and genuine man in all respects. He never accepted my “house guitar rule”of one in/one out. I never enforced it either. He was just looking for a banjo for our little guy. I’m going to miss our political/comical/family/business banter so much.