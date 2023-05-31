“Matthew Nilo NYC attorney assault charges”: Exploring Assault Charges against NYC Attorney Matthew Nilo

Matthew Nilo, an NYC attorney, was arrested on Tuesday, May 30, at his home in Weehawken, New Jersey, in connection with a string of assaults that occurred in Boston in 2007 and 2008. The 35-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting and abducting multiple victims in the Terminal Street area fifteen years ago. Nilo is reportedly facing multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Investigators used investigative forensic genealogy to pin down the suspect years after the assaults happened. This advanced technology combines DNA analysis with public and historic records on available genealogy research. The combination lends investigators DNA from a pool of family members to track down potential suspects in a case. Authorities did not elaborate on the personal details of the victims involved in the case or expand on the incidents where they were violated by the suspect. However, authorities said they suspected it’s likely there are more victims out there and asked people to contact law enforcement with information regarding the case.

Joseph Bonavolonta, Boston FBI’s special agent in charge, commended the courage of the victims who came forward to help solve the old case and added: “While we know today’s arrest of Mr Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community.”

Nilo graduated from the Boston Latin School in 2006 before he obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2010. He then worked as a paralegal at The Law Offices of Iannella and Mummolo for two years before obtaining a law degree from the University of San Francisco in 2015. Nilo worked as an Associate at Clyde & Co in the San Francisco area, for five years. He then moved to New York in 2019 and began working at Cowbell earlier this year. As per WCVB, in a statement, Cowbell said Nilo was hired in January 2023 after passing the company’s background check. The company added that Matthew Nilo’s employment at Cowbell has been suspended, pending further investigation.

The arrest of Matthew Nilo is a reminder of the importance of utilizing all the available advanced technology to solve unsolved cases. The use of investigative forensic genealogy in this case helped identify a suspect and bring justice to the victims. It is essential that law enforcement agencies continue to explore and use advanced technology in solving crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice. The courage of the victims who came forward should also be commended as it takes immense strength to speak out about such traumatic experiences. It is important that we as a society support and empower survivors of sexual assault and create a safe environment where they can come forward and seek justice.

News Source : Anushree Madappa

Source Link :Who is Matthew Nilo? NYC attorney assault charges explored/