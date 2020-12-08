Matthew Theoklis Death -Dead – Obituary : NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
Matthew Theoklis Death -Dead – Obituary : NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis has Died .

NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

NSW Police Legacy @NSWPoliceLegacy Last week we received the tragic news that NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis had died. Today we launch the Brooke & Sophie Theoklis Appeal, to raise funds for his 3-year-old twin daughters. Please give generously.

