Matthew Theoklis Death -Dead – Obituary : NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis has Died .
NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Last week we received the tragic news that NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis had died. Today we launch the Brooke & Sophie Theoklis Appeal, to raise funds for his 3-year-old twin daughters. Please give generously. https://t.co/3mRpGNDdDB#NSWPoliceLegacy #PoliceFamily pic.twitter.com/6yKbHb4Mpu
— NSW Police Legacy (@NSWPoliceLegacy) December 8, 2020
NSW Police Legacy @NSWPoliceLegacy Last week we received the tragic news that NSW Police Officer Matthew (Theo) Theoklis had died. Today we launch the Brooke & Sophie Theoklis Appeal, to raise funds for his 3-year-old twin daughters. Please give generously.
