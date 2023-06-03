“Matthew Tkachuk pronunciation guide”: A pronunciation guide for discussing Stanley Cup Final star Matthew Tkachuk of the Panthers

Welcome to the Name Game: Pronouncing NHL Star Matthew Tkachuk’s Name

Sports have produced some incredible names in many weird combinations that the alphabet has to offer. From the NBA to the NFL, there are many players whose names would be difficult to pronounce without the league’s pronunciation guide. The NHL is no different, with players coming from all over the world and from many walks of life. One such player is Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, whose run in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs has made his name stand out.

The Importance of Winning

The best part of the name game is winning, and Tkachuk’s run in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is evidence of that. He was a star in Calgary, but the playoffs are where you make your name stand out. This is especially true in the United States, even in a small market like the Panthers in Sunrise, FL.

Pronouncing Matthew Tkachuk’s Name

For those of you who are just getting your first glimpse at Tkachuk’s game in the Stanley Cup Final or want to impress your friends while showing off some NHL knowledge, here’s how to pronounce his name:

As far as names go, Tkachuk’s is quite an easy one to say, once you get past that funky arrangement of consonants at the beginning.

Kuh Chuck.

Think of it as the not-so-distant cousin of Lightning McQueen’s “Kachow” catchphrase in the Disney film “Cars.”

A Name with History

Hockey fans might also recognize his name from a former NHL player that spent 18 seasons in the league while also being a member of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame — Keith Tkachuk, Matthew’s father. Matthew is one of two active Tkachuk’s in the NHL with his brother, Brady, being the other as a member of the Ottawa Senators. The Tkachuk surname is Ukrainian, although his father has stated in the past that his family background and name could be Polish, Russian, or Ukrainian.

Funny Moment with Don Cherry

Back in 2016 before Tkachuk was drafted, he played in the BMO CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game for scouts and executives. Tkachuk joked that he hoped former Canadian broadcaster and coach, Don Cherry, would be able to pronounce his name by the end of the game. Cherry famously couldn’t pronounce it properly when Tkachuk’s father played.

“Hopefully I have a good enough game that (Cherry) can pronounce my name by the end of it,” he joked.

A Name to Remember

Seven years later, Tkachuk no longer has to worry. His rise to superstardom in the 2023 playoffs made sure that everyone knows, or will know, the Tkachuk name for many years to come.

News Source : Nick Brinkerhoff

Source Link :How do you pronounce Matthew Tkachuk? A guide to talking about Panthers star during Stanley Cup Final/