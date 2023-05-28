“Matthew Tkachuk’s favorite team”: Whose side is Matthew Tkachuk on: Heat or former schoolmate Jayson Tatum?

Heading 1: Florida Forward Matthew Tkachuk Takes a Break Before Stanley Cup Finals

As the Florida Panthers gear up for the Stanley Cup finals, forward Matthew Tkachuk took a break to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tkachuk played a crucial role in eliminating the Bruins in the first round, making him a top contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Panthers complete their improbable cup run.

Tkachuk made the 40-minute trip from Sunrise to Miami to watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game 6, hoping to see South Florida have two teams in the finals. While he courted controversy on the ice with his post-whistle scrap with Linus Ullmark and from-behind hit on Garnet Hathaway, Tkachuk avoided the penalty box of public opinion off the ice.

As a key player for the Panthers, Tkachuk has been instrumental in their run to the Stanley Cup finals. His performance on the ice has put him in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player during the playoffs. If the Panthers win the cup, Tkachuk’s chances of winning the award will be significantly higher.

While Tkachuk has been a valuable player for the Panthers, his controversial moments on the ice have earned him some negative attention from fans. His post-whistle scrap with Linus Ullmark and from-behind hit on Garnet Hathaway have earned him permanent villain status in New England, where the majority of Celtics fans are also Bruins fans. However, Tkachuk is not rooting against Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tkachuk was a classmate and friend of Jayson Tatum at Chaminade High School in St. Louis. While he is not rooting for the Celtics or the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, he did express his admiration for Tatum and Jimmy Butler during a pregame show. Tkachuk kept his stance on the series neutral, not wanting to upset fans in St. Louis or South Florida.

In conclusion, Tkachuk’s break before the Stanley Cup finals allowed him to take a breather and watch some basketball. While he courted controversy on the ice, he avoided it off the ice and kept his stance on the Celtics vs. Heat series neutral. Tkachuk’s role in the Panthers’ cup run has put him in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy, and if they win, his chances of winning the award will be significantly higher.

News Source : Matt Vautour | mvautour@masslive.com

Source Link :Who is Matthew Tkachuk rooting for: Heat or former classmate Jayson Tatum?/