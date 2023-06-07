Matthew Warrick Passes Away Following Motorcycle Accident in Colfax: Obituary Released

Matthew Warrick Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Colfax

Matthew Warrick, age 35, passed away on July 21, 2021, in a motorcycle accident in Colfax. He was born on October 15, 1985, to his parents Linda and John Warrick. Matthew was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.

Matthew was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed the freedom and thrill of the open road. He was known for his adventurous spirit and his love for exploring new places. Matthew was also a skilled carpenter, and his handiwork can be seen in many homes around town.

Matthew’s passing is a great loss to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and fun-loving personality. A private service will be held to honor Matthew’s life. Rest in peace, Matthew.

Fatal Accident Tragic Loss Bereavement Mourning Grief