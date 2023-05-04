“Matty Healy” : Matty Healy, Brit Rockstar, Enters New Romance with Taylor Swift Just Weeks after Her Breakup with Boyfriend

Taylor Swift is reportedly dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and the couple is ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee, where the US singer performs this weekend. The news of their relationship comes a month after it was revealed that Taylor had split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years. A source close to Taylor revealed that she and Matty are madly in love and have been communicating through FaceTime and texting as they both tour.

Taylor and Matty briefly dated in 2014, but the timings didn’t work out. The source also clarified that Taylor and Joe actually split up in February, so there was no overlap with her relationship with Matty. Both Matty and Taylor understand the pressures of each other’s careers and are supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one, which was kept out of the spotlight, she wants to ‘own’ this romance and not hide it away.

Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating about Taylor and Matty’s relationship for a while now. In January, before they got together, Taylor made a surprise appearance on stage at London’s O2 on the first night of The 1975’s sell-out At Their Very Best tour. She performed two tracks, The City and Anti-Hero, during which Matty referred to her as “the Queen.” Taylor was then pictured backstage with Matty’s mum, ex-Corrie actress Denise Welch, which sent fans into social media meltdown.

Details of Taylor’s split from Joe were conveniently leaked on April 8, which happened to be Matty’s 34th birthday. The Sex singer appeared to reference Taylor’s hugely successful tour, Eras, when discussing his decision to quit all social media, saying “everything happens in eras.”

While multi-millionaire, multi-Grammy award-winner Taylor is now with Matty, her ex Joe is also said to have moved on. He has been linked with Scottish actress Emma Laird, 24, after they met on the Hungarian set of upcoming movie The Brutalist.

In 2014, when they first briefly dated, Taylor was spotted wearing a 1975 T-shirt during one of their gigs and was seen singing along to The City. Last November, Matty confirmed that his band had collaborated with Taylor on her album Midnights, but their work never made the final cut.

Taylor’s pals are reportedly delighted about her relationship with Matty, and they believe that they are a brilliant match. Both of them have been dragged through the ringer on a global scale, but they are both brilliant, smart, kind people who have each other’s backs.

Taylor, who is renowned for writing songs about her acrimonious break-ups, dated heart-throb Harry Styles in 2012 and later reportedly wrote the track Style about him. She also dated DJ Calvin Harris for 15 months before they split in 2016. Within weeks, she was snapped kissing Night Manager actor Tom Hiddleston, with fans dubbing the unlikely pair “Hiddleswift.”

Last May, Taylor was awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University and discussed the public obsession with her relationships. In a passionate speech, she said, “Having the world treat my love life like a spectator sport in which I lose every single game was not a great way to date in my teens and twenties, but it taught me to protect my private life fiercely.”

Matty split from singer-songwriter FKA Twigs after three years last June. In December, he was linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio. A spokesperson for Matty and Taylor declined to comment on their relationship.

News Source : Clemmie Moodie

Source Link :Taylor Swift in new romance with Brit rockstar Matty Healy weeks after she split from boyfriend/