Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi Death -Dead : Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi has Died

Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Arain Buddy on Twitter: “On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. https://t.co/5VEEtoSMqW — Arain Buddy (@ArainBuddy) November 19, 2020

Tributes

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2020

Shaykh-ul-Islam Dr Muhammad @TahirulQadri has expressed grief over the death of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi & prayed for patience for the bereaved family.#KhadimRizvi — Team DrQadri [Official] (@TeamDrQadri_) November 19, 2020