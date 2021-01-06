Maureen Ambersley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maureen Ambersley has Died .

Maureen Ambersley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Maureen Ambersley, Rest In Peace. Maureen was just 57 years old. Maureen was a daughter and a mother. Maureen was a caring nurse. Maureen was a proud @SEIUHealthCan union steward. Maureen died because she went to work. We’ll miss Maureen dearly.https://t.co/lueewX7U6J pic.twitter.com/4OoBHAub51 — Sharleen Stewart (@SharleenStewart) January 6, 2021

Sharleen Stewart @SharleenStewart Maureen Ambersley, Rest In Peace. Maureen was just 57 years old. Maureen was a daughter and a mother. Maureen was a caring nurse. Maureen was a proud @SEIUHealthCan union steward. Maureen died because she went to work. We’ll miss Maureen dearly. https://newswire.ca/news-releases/seiu-healthcare-mourns-the-loss-of-maureen-ambersley-nurse-due-to-covid-19-815748645.html…