Maurice Henriquez Death -Dead : Maurice Fero Henriquez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Maurice Henriquez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 10, 2020.

“Call of Duty Challengers on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Maurice Henriquez, known as @f3rocitys. Whether it was self-inflicted or not, we have lost such a young talented man. Someone’s son, brother, friend. Rest in peace, #f3f3. ”

Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, a professional Call of Duty player who played for Team Kaliber, 100 Thieves, and most recently, the Florida Mutineers, has died at the age of 21, according to his family.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Maurice Henriquez, known as @f3rocitys. Whether it was self-inflicted or not, we have lost such a young talented man. Someone’s son, brother, friend. Rest in peace, #f3f3. 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/njh2owVcTm — Call of Duty Challengers (@CDCUpdate) November 11, 2020

Tributes

It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Call of Duty team today, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez. Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people. A phenomenal talent, and better friend. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5COyhIa6Vv — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) November 11, 2020

I’m saddened to say that we lost the most beautiful sweet soul. Maurice Henriquez was battling with depression and took his life and passed away today. Tell your FAMILY you love them everyday. If someone ever comes to you about their sadness please help them get help. 111020🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/gmrO0Kyjbg — demisux (@demisxxual) November 10, 2020