Maurice Henriquez Death -Dead : Maurice Fero Henriquez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 11, 2020
0 Comment

Maurice Henriquez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 10, 2020.

“Call of Duty Challengers on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Maurice Henriquez, known as @f3rocitys. Whether it was self-inflicted or not, we have lost such a young talented man. Someone’s son, brother, friend. Rest in peace, #f3f3. ”

Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, a professional Call of Duty player who played for Team Kaliber, 100 Thieves, and most recently, the Florida Mutineers, has died at the age of 21, according to his family.

