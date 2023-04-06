Maurice Morson, Detective & Author of April Fabb

Maurice Morson, renowned detective and author of the popular April Fabb mystery series, has passed away. Morson’s dedication to solving complex cases earned him a reputation as one of the most skilled investigators of his time. His passion for crime-solving was matched only by his love for writing, which he pursued while not on active duty. The April Fabb series quickly became a fan favorite, drawing readers in with its intricate plots and memorable characters. Despite his many achievements, Morson remained humble and deeply committed to justice, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Norwich City Police force has lost one of its most celebrated former detectives, Maurice Morson, who passed away at the age of 86. Many people will remember Morson or have read his books, including one about a mystery that dominated his life – the disappearance of 13-year-old April Fabb. The book, titled “The Lost Years,” chronicles the 1969 case and was updated in 2007 and 2012. It remains a haunting and compelling read.

April vanished on 8 April 1969. She left her home at Metton in North Norfolk to cycle to her sister’s place in Roughton, but she never arrived. Despite extensive searches over the years, her fate remains unknown. The re-publication of Morson’s book was supported by April’s family, and proceeds were used to fund the restoration of St Matthew’s Church at Metton, where April had attended Sunday School.

Not only was Morson a renowned author, but he also enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the police force, joining in 1956 and remaining until his retirement as Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Norfolk CID in 1987. He then worked at the University of East Anglia for eleven years as head of security, during which time he began writing books.

Morson was known for his love of Norwich City Police, for whom he worked tirelessly. He founded the Norwich City Police Association, and his numerous books ensured that the force was not forgotten in the mists of time. His works include “A City’s Finest,” published in 1992, and “A Force Remembered: The Illustrated History of Norwich City Police 1836-1967,” dedicated to the memory of his wife, Christine, who passed away in 2000. Other titles include “Rough Justice: The Story of the Norwich Scandal” (2004), “Norwich Murders” (2006), and “Norfolk Mayhem and Murder” (2008).

Maurice Morson was born in 1936 and grew up in Norwich alongside his mother as his father served as a prisoner of war in the Far East. He joined the Norfolk Regiment after completing his national service and rose through the ranks from PC Morson to Detective Chief Superintendent Morson, who investigated major crimes across the county. He was a father to Elaine and Neil, father-in-law to Nick, and grandfather to Daniel, Jacob, Joel, Charlie, and Sam.

Morson will be remembered not only for his contribution to the police force but also for his outstanding literary achievements. His funeral will take place at St Faith’s Crematorium on Thursday, April 13th. People who would like to make contributions in his memory are encouraged to donate to the Norfolk Constabulary Benevolent Fund.

Maurice Morson was a remarkable individual, whose contributions to the police force and to literature deserve to be celebrated. The case of April Fabb remains a chilling mystery to this day, but thanks to Morson’s work, it remains alive in the public consciousness. For those who knew him, Maurice Morson will be deeply missed.