Maurice Tanguay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maurice Tanguay has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @JustinTrudeau: Maurice Tanguay made a difference in the lives of so many people. He worked hard throughout his life, always representing the best of service and generosity – and both Quebec and Canada are better for it. My deepest condolences to his family and friends as they mourn his passing. https://twitter.com/jyduclos/status/1365085079664549895

Read More

Je salue la contribution de Maurice Tanguay à notre communauté. Il était non-seulement un homme d’affaire accompli, mais un philanthrope et un amoureux de la Ville de Québec. Mes pensées accompagnent sa famille et ses proches. — Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) February 25, 2021



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.