Maurice Wolin Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring the Legacy of Maurice Wolin: A Trailblazer in Political Theory

Remembering Maurice Wolin: A Pioneer in Political Theory

Maurice Wolin, a prominent figure in the field of political theory, passed away on October 17, 2021, at the age of 97. Wolin was a pioneer in the development of political theory in the United States and contributed greatly to the field through his insightful writings and teachings.

Early Life and Career

Born on April 6, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, Wolin grew up during the Great Depression and served in the United States Army during World War II. After the war, he enrolled at Columbia University, where he received his undergraduate and doctoral degrees in political science. Early in his career, Wolin taught at several universities, including the University of California, Berkeley, and Princeton University.

Contributions to Political Theory

Wolin was known for his intellectual breadth and his ability to combine philosophical, historical, and political perspectives in his writings. He was particularly interested in the relationship between democracy and totalitarianism, and his book, “Politics and Vision: Continuity and Innovation in Western Political Thought,” published in 1960, is considered a classic in the field of political theory.

In this book, Wolin argues that political theory should be seen as a continuous tradition rather than a set of isolated ideas. He also explores the theme of political vision, arguing that political thought is not just about analyzing existing political systems but also about imagining new ones.

Wolin continued to write and teach throughout his career, and his later works, such as “The Presence of the Past: Essays on the State and the Constitution,” published in 1989, and “Tocqueville Between Two Worlds: The Making of a Political and Theoretical Life,” published in 2001, demonstrate his ongoing engagement with the political and philosophical issues of his time.

Awards and Legacy

Wolin’s contributions to the field of political theory were widely recognized during his lifetime. He was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1979 and was awarded the Benjamin E. Lippincott Award of the American Political Science Association in 1987 for his contributions to political theory. In 2004, he was awarded the Johan Skytte Prize in Political Science, one of the most prestigious awards in the field.

Wolin’s legacy extends beyond his academic contributions. He was a mentor to many students and colleagues, and his intellectual curiosity and generosity inspired generations of scholars. He was also an engaged citizen, speaking out on issues such as the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal.

Conclusion

Remembering Maurice Wolin is not just an occasion to celebrate his life and achievements but also an opportunity to reflect on the importance of political theory in our world today. Wolin’s work reminds us that political theory is not just an abstract exercise but a vital tool for understanding our political past, present, and future. His commitment to democracy and his belief in the power of political imagination are as relevant today as they were when he first began his career.

Maurice Wolin was a pioneer in the field of political theory whose contributions continue to shape our understanding of politics and democracy. His intellectual breadth, his commitment to democratic ideals, and his generosity of spirit will be remembered by generations of scholars and citizens. As we remember his legacy, we can also take inspiration from his example and continue to engage with the important political and philosophical issues of our time.