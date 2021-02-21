Mauro Valentini Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili has Died .

Mauro Valentini Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.

Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

UCI Para-Cycling @UCI_paracycling Para-cycling has lost a major personality with the passing of Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili, organiser of multiple #UCIParaWC and the 2018 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the para-cycling community.

