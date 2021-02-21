Mauro Valentini Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Para-cycling has lost a major personality with the passing of Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili, organiser of multiple #UCIParaWC and the 2018 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships.
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the para-cycling community. pic.twitter.com/T4ufmgIHhu
— UCI Para-Cycling (@UCI_paracycling) February 21, 2021
UCI Para-Cycling @UCI_paracycling Para-cycling has lost a major personality with the passing of Mauro Valentini, President of ASD Giubileo Disabili, organiser of multiple #UCIParaWC and the 2018 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the para-cycling community.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.