Max Crosby of the Raiders explains his reason for stomping Patrick Mahomes.

Max Crosby and Patrick Mahomes’ Intense Rivalry on the Football Field

Max Crosby, a defensive end for the Oakland Raiders, is no stranger to the impressive abilities of Patrick Mahomes, the NFL MVP, when it comes to delivering miraculous throws downfield while dodging troublesome defenders. As the Raiders and Chiefs meet twice a year in the AFC West, there is always fierce competition between the two stars. This was particularly evident during their Monday Night Football game in October, where Crosby clashed heads with Mahomes.

In a recent episode of Voncast, along with Von Miller, Crosby revealed that the moment stemmed from landing a sack against Mahomes, which ignited a competitive fire in the quarterback. “[Mahomes] was talking back like… ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And so, they went down and scored,” Crosby said. “And I’m standing there watching, and they’re all running in the end zone. I get hit in the back. I get hit in the shoulder. Shoulder turned, and it was Pat, and he was still running. I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going for that,’ and so I went straight over to him and headbutted him.”

The Chiefs ended up overcoming a 17-point first-half deficit to defeat the Raiders 30-29. Crosby told Miller that most people are unaware of how competitive Mahomes is in contrast to other players, especially quarterbacks. “When I’m out there, he’s talking to me… Most quarterbacks aren’t like that,” Crosby said. “They’re quiet. They’re not going to say much.”

Crosby and Mahomes will face off again when the Raiders play the Chiefs on November 26th in Las Vegas and December 25th in Kansas City.

