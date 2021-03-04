Max Graham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Max Graham has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021
Max Graham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.
Bodega’s Alley 18h · We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Max Graham. No one lit up a stage quite like Max. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We are forever grateful to have known such a kind country soul. He was like family here and will be greatly missed by all. May the four winds blow you safely home
Source: Bodega’s Alley – Posts | Facebook
Ryan Stainiger
My heart is heavy, along with countless others, as we’ve heard of the passing of Max Graham. I’ve only known Max for a couple years, but in that brief time, he definitely made an impact. He was one the most welcoming, friendly, down to earth, open, inspiring and truly amazing people I’ve encountered in the Minneapolis music scene. Max could shred any instrument and had truly incredible musical talent and stage presence, not to mention his infectious smile. As I’ve seen others post, when you met Max, he made you feel special from that point on. I went to many of his local shows and he’d always make time to hang out and catch up. We had never jammed, but he invited me to sit in at Hotel Minnesnowta last year. I’m so grateful that I worked up the courage to come up for a couple songs. I was hoping to jam again some day. Thank you for the light your soul shined so brightly, Max. You will be missed by many. ❤️
Georgia Rae/Georgia Rae Family Band
I am at such a loss of words. Life is too short. I’m SO grateful for the music I got to share with you. I feel blessed to have crossed paths with you and feel your positive energy. You were nothing but encouraging to me. Max Graham may you rest peacefully.
