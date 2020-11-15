Max Gros-Louis Death -Dead : Passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation has Died..

Max Gros-Louis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.

“Carolyn Bennett on Twitter: “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Max Gros-Louis. He was a leader and a passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation. His legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Max Gros-Louis, former grand chief of Huron-Wendat First Nation, dies at 89 [“Legendary Indigenous leader, a Nordiques fan, represented his community for 33 years

For more than 30 years, Max Gros-Louis served as Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation. He had a bold vision for a better future, not only for members of his community, but also for indigenous peoples around the world.

My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Max Gros-Louis. He was a leader and a passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. — Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) November 15, 2020

Tributes

Max Gros-Louis (1931-2020) était un homme politique de la Nation huronne-wendat. Il a contribué à faire avancer la collaboration et le respect entre les peuples. Mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Max Gros-Louis. pic.twitter.com/Xgq6UmmLGl — Patrick Pelletier (@Patrickmicro1) November 15, 2020

Dans une autre vie, j’ai eu l’honneur d’interviewer Max Gros-Louis. Je ne me souviens plus pour quel média, mais je me souviens de sa poigne. Quelle main! Et quelle gentillesse. Mes respects, Grand Chef. https://t.co/xILPM37J8R — Etienne Marquis (@Boutsdepapier) November 15, 2020