Max Gros-Louis Death -Dead : Passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation has Died..
Max Gros-Louis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.
“Carolyn Bennett on Twitter: “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Max Gros-Louis. He was a leader and a passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation. His legacy will continue to inspire us all.”
Max Gros-Louis, former grand chief of Huron-Wendat First Nation, dies at 89 [“Legendary Indigenous leader, a Nordiques fan, represented his community for 33 years
For more than 30 years, Max Gros-Louis served as Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation. He had a bold vision for a better future, not only for members of his community, but also for indigenous peoples around the world.
— Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) November 15, 2020
Tributes
Max Gros-Louis (1931-2020) était un homme politique de la Nation huronne-wendat. Il a contribué à faire avancer la collaboration et le respect entre les peuples. Mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Max Gros-Louis. pic.twitter.com/Xgq6UmmLGl
— Patrick Pelletier (@Patrickmicro1) November 15, 2020
Dans une autre vie, j’ai eu l’honneur d’interviewer Max Gros-Louis. Je ne me souviens plus pour quel média, mais je me souviens de sa poigne. Quelle main! Et quelle gentillesse. Mes respects, Grand Chef. https://t.co/xILPM37J8R
— Etienne Marquis (@Boutsdepapier) November 15, 2020
