Max Gros-Louis Death -Dead : Passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation has Died..

By | November 15, 2020
Max Gros-Louis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.

“Carolyn Bennett on Twitter: “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Max Gros-Louis. He was a leader and a passionate defender of the rights and culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation. His legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Max Gros-Louis, former grand chief of Huron-Wendat First Nation, dies at 89 [“Legendary Indigenous leader, a Nordiques fan, represented his community for 33 years

For more than 30 years, Max Gros-Louis served as Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation. He had a bold vision for a better future, not only for members of his community, but also for indigenous peoples around the world.

