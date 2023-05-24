“Max kidnapping suspects”: Who is responsible for Max’s abduction?

Mother’s Day Ending Explained: A Gritty Thriller on Netflix

Netflix’s Mother’s Day is a Polish-language movie that follows the story of Nina (Agnieszka Grochowska), an ex-special ops agent, also known as Kikimora, who comes out of hiding to find her son Max (17-year-old), who was adopted as a baby. The movie is a gritty thriller that takes place in Warsaw and showcases the brutal attempts of a mother to rescue her child. However, the bad guys are linked with human trafficking, drugs, and prostitution, and they are not prepared for a mother on a rampage.

Nina’s cop friend, who is continually blowing his nose, manages to get hold of Max’s phone from police evidence, and there is a message on it from Serbian baddie Dusan Dragan, who threatens to kill Max as his revenge. Nina learns that Dusan is the son of a man she killed, but how did he find out that Nina was alive and had a secret child? Sniffy guesses it was a government leak.

Nina finds Max and takes him to a safe bunker, but Max blows their cover by calling his parents. More bad guys arrive to shoot the place up, and Nina ends up in a hand-to-hand combat against Woltmeter, the leader of the bad guys. She kills him, but Max is kidnapped again outside his house by a different set of bad guys.

Max is taken to the Witch, a crooked Russian female diplomat who was expecting lots of cash from Woltmeter. She tells Nina that she has five hours to get Woltmeter’s ‘goods’ back in return for Max’s life. Nina contacts Sniffy, and they meet in a parking garage. He tells her that the money she needs is at Police HQ, but as she walks off to get it, he runs her over with his car.

Nina wakes up in a van, on top of all Woltmeter’s bagged-up money, and realizes that Sniffy is the man who orchestrated it all. He let Woltmeter know about her safe house, and he planned to steal the money for himself. His two police accomplices walk Nina to a remote spot and reveal that Dusan Dragan doesn’t exist, and Sniffy got them to fake the phone message that set Nina on the path to rescuing her son.

They hold a gun to her head with the intention of getting her to dig her own grave, but she overpowers them both and charges towards Sniffy, gun in hand. He tries to drive away in the van but crashes, and the van goes up in flames, with all the bags of money inside. Nina heads off to the Witch with the two bags of cash she has managed to retrieve from the flames.

Surprisingly, the Witch and her son let Nina and Max go, realizing it’s all a big mess best avoided. As Max and Nina are being driven to Max’s home, a car crashes into the side of their vehicle, and it’s Sniffy who is now shooting at them. Max tackles him from behind, and Nina grabs his gun. Sniffy explains the whole plan was to steal Woltmeter’s cash to give money to his daughter for college, but Nina isn’t very impressed and leaves him in the street for the police to arrest him.

A few months later, Max visits Nina for dinner at her apartment and asks her to tell him about his biological father and herself. Just as she is about to start, there is a knock at the door. Nina, armed with a knife, opens the door, and her mother, who appears to be some sort of government agent herself, is outside. She reveals that now everybody knows Nina is alive and Max is her son, they need to talk, as both of them will be in danger.

The final scene shows Sniffy being interrogated by police, but he is shown surveillance footage that captures the bags of cash being taken by a group of balaclava-wearing men – and one man lifts his balaclava so he can blow his nose, and his face is seen on CCTV. Looks like Sniffy has been caught red-handed – or should that be, red-nosed…

In conclusion, Mother’s Day is a captivating movie that keeps the viewer at the edge of their seat with its twists and turns. It showcases the power of a mother’s love and the lengths she can go to protect her child. The ending ties all the loose ends and leaves the viewer satisfied. Mother’s Day is now available to watch on Netflix.

