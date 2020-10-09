Max Osceola Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary :Former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died.

REST IN PEACE: Max Osceola, Jr., former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died of complications due to coronavirus. He was 70 years old. https://t.co/RqwLa2qfk6 📷: AP pic.twitter.com/wFTBfhcljM — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 9, 2020

Tributes

Max Osceola Jr. was a great friend to FSU and always supportive of our relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Jean and I are deeply saddened to hear of his passing.https://t.co/JGFxe2kqcY — President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) October 9, 2020

Andrew Frank wrote

RIP. Max Osceola. I had the honor of meeting with him a few times. He was always kind, patient, funny, and brilliant.

May his memory be a blessing.

Max Osceola, who served more than 2 decades as a Seminole Tribal Council Representative in Hollywood, FL, lost his battle to COVID last evening. A true warrior. Heartbreaking #SeminoleTribe pic.twitter.com/58Q4K7LgCz — Everything is Everything ✊🏼 (@VelvetDevil9) October 9, 2020

I interviewed Max Osceola Jr., opening of Hard Rock Casino near Tampa almost 20 years ago. A Miami football fan, and he’d greet me with “Seminole by birth, Hurricane by choice.” RIP my friend. https://t.co/YwKHDiHrjD — Dave Bohman (@DaveBohmanWPTV) October 9, 2020