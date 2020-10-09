Max Osceola Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary :Former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died.
Max Osceola, Jr., former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“10 Tampa Bay on Twitter: “REST IN PEACE: Max Osceola, Jr., former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died of complications due to coronavirus. He was 70 years old. ”
REST IN PEACE: Max Osceola, Jr., former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died of complications due to coronavirus. He was 70 years old. https://t.co/RqwLa2qfk6
📷: AP pic.twitter.com/wFTBfhcljM
— 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 9, 2020
Tributes
Max Osceola Jr. was a great friend to FSU and always supportive of our relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Jean and I are deeply saddened to hear of his passing.https://t.co/JGFxe2kqcY
— President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) October 9, 2020
Andrew Frank wrote
RIP. Max Osceola.
I had the honor of meeting with him a few times. He was always kind, patient, funny, and brilliant.
May his memory be a blessing.
Max Osceola, who served more than 2 decades as a Seminole Tribal Council Representative in Hollywood, FL, lost his battle to COVID last evening. A true warrior. Heartbreaking #SeminoleTribe pic.twitter.com/58Q4K7LgCz
— Everything is Everything ✊🏼 (@VelvetDevil9) October 9, 2020
I interviewed Max Osceola Jr., opening of Hard Rock Casino near Tampa almost 20 years ago. A Miami football fan, and he’d greet me with “Seminole by birth, Hurricane by choice.” RIP my friend. https://t.co/YwKHDiHrjD
— Dave Bohman (@DaveBohmanWPTV) October 9, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.