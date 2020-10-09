Max Osceola Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary :Former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died.

By | October 9, 2020
Max Osceola, Jr., former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“10 Tampa Bay on Twitter: “REST IN PEACE: Max Osceola, Jr., former chairman of the Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has died of complications due to coronavirus. He was 70 years old. ”

Tributes 

Andrew Frank wrote
RIP. Max Osceola.

I had the honor of meeting with him a few times. He was always kind, patient, funny, and brilliant.
May his memory be a blessing.

