Max Osceola Jr Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Max Osceola Jr has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Stevie Van Zandt on Twitter: “RIP Max Osceola Jr. Former representative of the Seminole Tribal Council. One of the great visionaries that has helped make The Hard Rock a huge success, and believed in and supported Little Steven’s Underground Garage from the beginning. Our love and condolences to his family.”

RIP Max Osceola Jr. Former representative of the Seminole Tribal Council. One of the great visionaries that has helped make The Hard Rock a huge success, and believed in and supported Little Steven’s Underground Garage from the beginning. Our love and condolences to his family. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 9, 2020

Tributes

———————— –