Max Osceola Jr Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Max Osceola Jr has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Stevie Van Zandt on Twitter: “RIP Max Osceola Jr. Former representative of the Seminole Tribal Council. One of the great visionaries that has helped make The Hard Rock a huge success, and believed in and supported Little Steven’s Underground Garage from the beginning. Our love and condolences to his family.”
RIP Max Osceola Jr. Former representative of the Seminole Tribal Council. One of the great visionaries that has helped make The Hard Rock a huge success, and believed in and supported Little Steven’s Underground Garage from the beginning. Our love and condolences to his family.
— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 9, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.