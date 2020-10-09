Max Osceola Jr Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 9, 2020
Max Osceola Jr Death – Dead :Max Osceola Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Max Osceola Jr has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Stevie Van Zandt on Twitter: “RIP Max Osceola Jr. Former representative of the Seminole Tribal Council. One of the great visionaries that has helped make The Hard Rock a huge success, and believed in and supported Little Steven’s Underground Garage from the beginning. Our love and condolences to his family.”

