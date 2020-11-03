Max Ward Death –Dead-Obituaries : Founder of Wardair Canada has Died.

Maxwell “Max” William Ward, founder of Wardair airlines, at one time, the third-largest air carrier in Canada has died, according to a statement posted online on November 3 . 2020.

His death was confirmed on social media buy Wayne David Atherholt who wrote

Max Ward passed away last night at his home in YEG. Wardair Canada was the best airline and I am so honoured to have worked for Max and Wardair. The best service. The best aircraft. Fly high Max. Fly high. So many former employees love you. pic.twitter.com/tbxoZDOUJt — Wayne David Atherholt (@wayneatherholt) November 3, 2020

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame wrote

Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Max Ward (1974). Mr. Ward passed away on Sunday. Our sincere condolences to the Ward family. This picture is from the 2018 Induction Ceremony in Calgary, Alberta where he was honoured as one of the original Members from CAHF's inaugural induction ceremony in 1974. He will be missed. He will be remembered.

Catherine Hofman-McGill wrote

It has been confirmed that Max Ward passed away peacefully in Edmonton last night with his family by his side. Rest in Peace Mr. Ward. Our condolences to the family and to all who held Mr. Ward dear in their hearts. Xoxo.