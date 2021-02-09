Max Windle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Max Windle has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Max Windle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Max Windle. I didn’t know him but my son competed against Max in swimming. Such a talent. Such a young life. My heart goes out to his parents. The devastation they must be feeling is unthinkable. #RIP
— Joanne 💙 (@jparpworth) February 9, 2021
