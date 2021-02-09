Maxine Horner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Maxine Horner has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Maxine Horner, former Tulsa state legislator, advocate for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Maxine Horner, former Tulsa state legislator, advocate for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, dies at 88
— ⚖️ 💛I HONOR VETERANS (@veterans_i) February 9, 2021
I HONOR VETERANS @veterans_i Maxine Horner, former Tulsa state legislator, advocate for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, dies at 88 | Local Obituaries | http://tulsaworld.com https://tulsaworld.com/obituaries/localobituaries/maxine-horner-former-tulsa-state-legislator-advocate-for-tulsa-race-massacre-survivors-dies-at-88/article_9472d32a-6a2b-11eb-92b4-2f5b56a49751.html… Sending my condolences to the family. Such a great loss for our community in Tulsa. #RIPMaxineHorner
Tributes
Marcus Brent
We’re praying for comfort for the Horner/Tisdale family. Retired Senator Maxine Horner joined the Cloud of Witnesses and gained her wings on yesterday. Mother Horner was a founding board member of the Vision Outreach Center Ministries and will truly be missed. Our prayers go out to our Founding Pastors William and Shari Tisdale as they deal with this great departure as this is Sharis Mother who will truly be missed. Please keep the family lifted in prayer during this time of bereavement. Will keep you updated as we learn more. Have a blessed day.
