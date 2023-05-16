May 2023: Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda Shows Support for the Violet Foundation

Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda Supports the Violet Foundation in May 2023

Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda is proud to announce its partnership with the Violet Foundation in May 2023. The Violet Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to support families who have children with cancer. The foundation provides financial assistance, emotional support, and practical resources to help these families cope with the challenges of childhood cancer.

About the Violet Foundation

The Violet Foundation was established in memory of Violet, a young girl who lost her battle with cancer. Her family wanted to honor her legacy by helping other families who are going through similar experiences. The foundation’s mission is to provide support and hope to families who are facing childhood cancer.

The Violet Foundation offers several programs and services to support families. These include financial assistance for medical bills and other expenses, counseling services for emotional support, and practical resources such as meal delivery and transportation assistance. The foundation also hosts events and activities for families to come together and connect.

Why Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda Supports the Violet Foundation

Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda is committed to giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a difference in people’s lives. The Violet Foundation’s mission aligns with our values of compassion, empathy, and community service. We believe that no family should have to face childhood cancer alone, and we want to do our part to support the Violet Foundation’s efforts.

At Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda, we are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and building long-term relationships with our customers. We believe that supporting the Violet Foundation is an extension of our commitment to our community and our customers.

How Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda will Support the Violet Foundation

In May 2023, Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda will donate a portion of our sales to the Violet Foundation. We will also host a fundraising event at our dealership to raise additional funds for the foundation. We are excited to work with the Violet Foundation and support their mission to help families who are facing childhood cancer.

Additionally, we will promote the Violet Foundation on our social media channels and website to raise awareness of their programs and services. We encourage our customers to support the Violet Foundation and make a difference in the lives of families who are going through a difficult time.

Conclusion

Napleton’s Oak Lawn Mazda is proud to support the Violet Foundation in May 2023. We believe that supporting organizations like the Violet Foundation is essential to building stronger communities and making a positive impact on people’s lives. We look forward to working with the Violet Foundation and contributing to their efforts to support families who are facing childhood cancer.

