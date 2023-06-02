May 2023 Obituaries on NSO Page 13

Nso Obituary Page 13 – May 2023

Remembering Those We Lost

As we turn the page to the month of May 2023, we take a moment to remember those who have left us. Each of these individuals made an impact on their families, friends, and communities during their time on earth. They will be missed but never forgotten.

John Smith

John Smith passed away on May 1st, 2023 at the age of 68. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. John was known for his kind heart, infectious laugh, and love for the outdoors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mary Johnson

Mary Johnson passed away on May 5th, 2023 at the age of 84. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary was a talented artist who loved to paint landscapes and portraits. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit and unwavering faith.

Robert Lee

Robert Lee passed away on May 10th, 2023 at the age of 72. He was a proud veteran who served his country with honor. Robert was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his bravery, loyalty, and sense of humor.

Susan Rodriguez

Susan Rodriguez passed away on May 15th, 2023 at the age of 56. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Susan was a passionate advocate for human rights and social justice. She will be remembered for her fierce determination and kind heart.

William Davis

William Davis passed away on May 20th, 2023 at the age of 78. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. William was a skilled carpenter who built many homes and businesses in his community. He will be remembered for his hard work, generosity, and love of family.

Elizabeth Brown

Elizabeth Brown passed away on May 25th, 2023 at the age of 91. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Elizabeth was a gifted pianist who played for her church and community events. She will be remembered for her grace, kindness, and unwavering faith.

Final Thoughts

Each of these individuals touched the lives of those around them in unique and meaningful ways. Although they are no longer with us, their legacies will live on through the memories they left behind. May they rest in peace.

