May 22, 2023 WBZ Evening News Recap

WBZ Evening News Update For May 22, 2023

Local News

The Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Roxbury earlier today. The victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD.

In other news, the MBTA is experiencing delays on multiple lines due to signal issues. Commuters are advised to plan for extra travel time or seek alternative transportation.

National News

The CDC has released new guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, stating that they no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. However, masks are still recommended in crowded areas such as public transportation and healthcare settings.

President Biden has announced a plan to invest $20 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations and battery technology. The plan aims to reduce carbon emissions and create jobs in the clean energy sector.

International News

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to escalate, with both sides launching airstrikes and rocket attacks. The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire and is working to de-escalate the situation.

In other news, a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo has erupted, causing thousands to flee their homes. The eruption has also disrupted local transportation and caused power outages.

Sports News

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 in today’s game. The Red Sox are currently in first place in the American League East with a record of 28-17.

In basketball news, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow. The Celtics are looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Weather Update

Tonight’s forecast calls for clear skies and mild temperatures, with lows in the mid-50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Conclusion

That concludes tonight’s WBZ Evening News Update for May 22, 2023. Thank you for tuning in and stay safe.

