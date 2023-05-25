May 22 Car Accident Claims the Life of Gabriel James, NCAT Student

Remembering Gabriel James: A Promising NCAT Student Lost Too Soon

On May 22, 2021, the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCAT) community lost one of its brightest stars. Gabriel James, a junior computer science major, died in a car accident on his way back to campus from a weekend trip with friends.

A Promising Future Cut Short

Gabriel was a dedicated student who had a passion for technology and a drive to succeed. He was heavily involved in the NCAT community and was a member of several clubs and organizations, including the National Society of Black Engineers and the Computer Science Club. He was also a talented musician who played the trumpet in the university’s marching band.

Despite his busy schedule, Gabriel always made time for his friends and family. He had a contagious smile and a warm personality that made everyone feel welcome. He was a natural leader who inspired others to be their best selves.

With his impressive academic record and his many extracurricular activities, Gabriel had a bright future ahead of him. He had dreams of one day starting his own tech company and was already laying the groundwork for his entrepreneurial journey.

A Tragic Loss for the NCAT Community

The news of Gabriel’s passing was a shock to everyone who knew him. The NCAT community came together to mourn his loss and celebrate his life. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor, and students and faculty shared their memories of Gabriel.

Many described him as a mentor and role model who had a positive impact on their lives. His professors praised his intelligence and work ethic, and his classmates remembered him as a kind and generous friend.

Keeping Gabriel’s Memory Alive

Although Gabriel is no longer with us, his legacy lives on. The NCAT community has come together to honor his memory and ensure that his dreams are not forgotten.

The Gabriel James Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established to support computer science students at NCAT who demonstrate the same dedication and passion that Gabriel had. The fund will help ensure that Gabriel’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of Aggies.

Gabriel will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. His kindness, intelligence, and ambition were a shining example of what it means to be an NCAT student. We will always remember him and the impact he had on our community.

