“May 31 presentation on winter cover crop impacts to feature Rabin Bhattarai”

Rabin Bhattarai : Webinar on Impact of Winter Cover Crops on Water Quality to Feature Rabin Bhattarai

On May 31st, the Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar will feature Rabin Bhattarai, an associate professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Bhattarai’s presentation, “Can Cover Crops Still Provide Targeted Nutrient Loss Benefits in the Future?” will explore the effectiveness of winter cover crops in reducing nitrate loss through sub-surface drainage channels in the maize-soybean system. He will also discuss the long-term impacts of cover crops and how factors such as climate change may affect efficacy. Bhattarai’s research group focuses on developing sustainable engineering solutions to improve water quality and crop production. Participants from all backgrounds are encouraged to join and ask questions. The webinar will also be recorded and archived for later viewing. The Iowa Learning Farms is a partnership that promotes the adoption of conservation practices to improve water quality and soil health while remaining profitable.

Read Full story : Webinar: A Long-term View of Cover Crop Benefits /

News Source : Morning Ag Clips

Cover crop benefits Long-term cover crop strategy Sustainable farming practices Soil health improvement Crop yield optimization