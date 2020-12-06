May Richards Death -Dead : May Richards (known as Auntie May) in Broadwater Farm Estate and Tottenham has died.

May Richards has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Very sad to hear of the passing of May Richards (known as Auntie May) in Broadwater Farm Estate and Tottenham. Will never forget her selfless fundraising for Sickle Cell Anaemia and her wonderful Gospel Concerts. She did a lot in her 90 years and deserved every inch of her MBE. pic.twitter.com/4xIDE2HoU8 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) December 5, 2020

