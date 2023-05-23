“Mayne Island fatal collision investigation” today : Mayne Island fatal collision under RCMP investigation

Mayne Island fatal collision under RCMP investigation today 2023.

Two men in their late 40s and early 50s died in a collision on Mayne Island, British Columbia, where alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role. The driver of a 95 Pontiac Firebird failed to make a turn and crashed into a tree. No other people or vehicles were involved in the collision. ICBC had reminded drivers to drive safely ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, which typically sees two fatalities and 480 injuries in accidents across the province.

