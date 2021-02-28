Mayor Bultaji Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mayor Bultaji has Died .

For our global #resilience family, the news of the passing from Covid this morning of Mayor Bultaji is a huge loss @RCitiesNetwork @c40cities @ICLEI @ResAmman @Berkmic @brynalipper @NimbleChameleon @LaurenSorkin18 @MarkWatts40 May his soul rest in peace 😔 https://twitter.com/yousefshawarbeh/status/1365959175164067842

