“Mazda Sports Cars”: 10 Essential Facts About Mazda Sports Cars

Mazda has always been a manufacturer that punches above its weight. Despite its small catalog, the brand has made a name for itself in the sports car segment with its best-selling models. Whether it’s the drifting RX-8 or the convertible MX-5, Mazda sports cars are hard to miss. And with its focus on customer satisfaction and driving philosophy, Mazda continues to innovate and perfect its niche vehicles within the wider sports car market. So, what makes these speedsters iconic? Here are ten reasons why you should consider owning a Mazda sports car.

Vibrant Paintwork

Mazda’s sports cars stand out due to their vibrant paintwork that gives off a radiant depth. The brand has developed intricate approaches to painting, the most recent being the Takuminuri technique. And while they offer various bright colors, the color that has the longest association with Mazda is red. In Japanese culture, red speaks of passion and strength, and Mazda embodies that with their two red Takuminuri colors.

Affordable Pricing

One of the greatest perks of owning a Mazda sports car is their affordability. Unlike other manufacturers, Mazda sports cars have always been priced competitively, even relative to regular sedans. For instance, their most expensive offering in the US currently, the MX-5 Miata RF hardtop convertible, comes in at less than $40,000 MSRP. And with the regular 2023 Mazda MX‑5 Miata selling for just less than 30 grand, the price is impossible to beat.

Compact Dimensions

Mazda sports cars are surprisingly small in person. But despite their size, the cabins are decent enough, with all the cutting-edge modern electronics too. And there is a benefit to the compact dimensions as well; the low height and short wheelbase give you much better maneuverability and agility around tight corners and cramped parking spaces.

Lightweight Construction

Weight considerations have been a huge part of Mazda’s engineering since the first Mazda, the tiny rear-engine R36. The continuation of this approach in the form of the ‘gram strategy’ has focused on saving as much curb weight as possible. As a result, the 2022 MX-5 was their lightest offering in 30 years, weighing only 2,183 pounds. Mazda has been on the cutting edge by using costlier, yet lighter materials like aluminum, and by optimizing components through minimalist design and better casting techniques.

Stylish Design

Mazda sports cars through the decades have spotted sharp lines and sleek curves. These styling elements help to give the car a certain feline Mazda look that has persisted over generations of models. The cars also retain a lot of character through the way they integrate technologies of their day.

Responsive Handling

As soon as you press the accelerator and turn your two-door Mazda off the driveway, you’ll sense that gripping satisfaction of precise controls. With that low center of gravity, aerodynamics, and steering input precision, there isn’t any way to turn it wrong. The frame of Mazda sports cars is too light for any real body roll, and the weight also means that the brakes are more effective.

Wankel Rotary Engine

A huge part of what made Mazda’s name legendary is their now-discontinued rotary engine. Although the Wankel rotary engine design was made in the 50s, Mazda only first used it in the Mazda Cosmo Sport in the late 60s. Because of its lightweight compact form, fewer moving parts, smoother performance, and higher rev limit, RX-8 owners got to spit flames. However, since 2012, those hyped triangular rotors haven’t cut it, and Mazda’s in-line four won the battle on fuel economy.

FMR Layout

The front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, i.e. the FMR, is what gives Mazda sports cars their unique driving dynamic. It’s not just the front wheels that have less load and move more freely, the entire car is weighted more evenly. The new Mazda MX-5s have even achieved that much-envied 50:50 weight ratio. And because the engines are not overpowered, Mazda sports cars remain fun and controllable without that Corvette skittishness.

Driver-focused Build

Mazda’s focus on detail means that most of their sports cars have relatively refined interiors that make the low seating positions a much more pleasant place to be. The controls and gauges are all oriented towards the driver, ensuring that the driving experience is as immersive as possible.

Cult Following

Finally, Mazda sports cars have a cult following that is hard to ignore. With their affordability, stylish design, and responsive handling, Mazda sports cars have earned a reputation as a fun, reliable, and practical choice for enthusiasts. And as Mazda continues to innovate and perfect its niche vehicles within the wider sports car segment, we can expect that cult following to grow even stronger in the years to come.

In conclusion, Mazda sports cars are more than just affordable, stylish, and fun to drive. They are a testament to Mazda’s commitment to customer satisfaction and driving philosophy. And with their vibrant paintwork, lightweight construction, and driver-focused builds, Mazda sports cars are sure to turn heads and win hearts for years to come.

