MCA Hamisi Idd of Tana River Passes Away in Tragic Traffic Collision

Tana River MCA, Hamisi Idd, Passes Away in Tragic Road Accident

The citizens of Tana River County are mourning the loss of their Member of County Assembly (MCA), Hamisi Idd, who passed away in a fatal road accident. The unfortunate incident happened on the Garissa-Nairobi highway near Kithyoko Market in Machakos County.

The late MCA was traveling from Garissa to Nairobi when his car collided with a lorry, resulting in his untimely demise. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to reckless driving by the lorry driver.

Hamisi Idd was a dedicated and hardworking leader who represented the people of Garsen Ward in the Tana River County Assembly. He was known for his passion for community development and tirelessly worked towards improving the lives of his constituents.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the county, and many have expressed their condolences to his family and friends. The Tana River County Assembly has also paid tribute to the late MCA, stating that his contribution to the development of the county will never be forgotten.

May the soul of Hamisi Idd rest in eternal peace.

Tana River County Road safety Political leadership Traffic accidents Legislative representation