McDonald’s Apple Pie Recipe: How to Make a Delicious Copycat McDonald’s Apple Pie

Make Your Own McDonald’s Apple Pie with This Easy Recipe

Introduction

Who doesn’t love a warm, delicious apple pie? And when it comes to fast food chains, McDonald’s apple pies have been a fan favorite for generations. But what if I told you you could make your version of this McDonald’s apple pie recipe? Excited to know the recipe, look at the recipe quickly.

Equipment Needed

Oven – Bake the apple pie in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Baking Sheet – Place the apple pie on the baking sheet.

Saucepan – Make apple filling in the saucepan.

Spatula – Use a spatula to stir the ingredients in the saucepan.

Fork – Crimp the edges with the use of a fork.

Bowl – In a bowl, combine all the apple-filling ingredients.

Knife – Use a knife to make slits in the pie.

Brush – Brush the egg wash on the apple pie.

Ingredients Needed

Apples

Butter

Lemon

Egg

Puff Pastry

Brown Sugar

Cinnamon Sugar

Salt

Steps to Make McDonald’s Apple Pie

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. At the same time, heat the pan and melt the butter. Now stir in apples, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and cook until the apples are soft and tender. Cook for about 8 minutes. On a floured surface, roll the puff pastry and make it 12 inches large. Divide into eight rectangles. Now spoon the apple mixture into the center of 4 rectangles. Top with remaining rectangles and crimp the edges with a fork. Make four slits into the tops of each pie using a knife. In a small bowl, whisk eggs with one tablespoon of cold water. Now, brush the egg wash onto the pies and sprinkle cinnamon sugar. Place the pies on the baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes until golden brown. McDonald’s apple pie is ready.

Nutritional Information

Calories: 248 kcal

Carbohydrates: 32.1 g

Fiber: 1.5 g

Sugar: 13.3 g

Fat: 12.1 g

Protein: 2.4 g

Taste and Appearance

McDonald’s apple pie is a sweet and savory dessert. It has a distinctive appearance and unique flavor. The crust is golden brown and it has a flakey texture from the outside and a gooey inside. The apple filling is a little spicy, sweet, and tangy. These apple pies are often served hot. The buttery puff pastry and flavored apple filling evoke your childhood memories. The top is dusted with cinnamon sugar for decoration. The overall look of the apple pie is festive and presented well on the plate.

Conclusion

The secret to making McDonald’s apple pie has finally been uncovered. You will love the sweet aroma of this pie. Whip up the large apple pies at home and share them with your friends and family. Put on your chef hat and prepare to make these aromatic apple pies. But before you take off, I want to ask you about your McDonald’s memory. Share your McDonald’s memories with me in the comment section.

McDonald’s Apple Pie Recipe Homemade McDonald’s Apple Pie Copycat McDonald’s Apple Pie Easy McDonald’s Apple Pie Recipe Delicious McDonald’s Apple Pie

News Source : TheFoodXP

Source Link :Delectable McDonald’s Apple Pie Recipe/