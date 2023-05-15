McDonald’s: Discover the Latest 13F Filer Who Holds McDonald’s Shares

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Held by 39 Hedge Funds: A Closer Look at 13F Filings

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 119 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald’s Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let’s take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change in Share Count Change in Market Value ($ in 1000’s) Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Existing -700 $66 Barr E S & Co. Existing -16 $107 Stephens Inc. AR Existing +743 $1,410 Moore Capital Management LP NEW +57,970 $16,209 Avalon Investment & Advisory Existing +41,319 $11,653 Evermay Wealth Management LLC Existing +81 $136 CoreFirst Bank & Trust Existing -791 -$68 McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Existing +332 $106 Hancock Whitney Corp Existing UNCH $UNCH Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Existing UNCH $16 Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Existing +134 $45 Earnest Partners LLC Existing UNCH $6 Columbia Asset Management Existing +76 $329 Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Existing -58 $104 Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH $2 Covestor Ltd Existing +55 $25 Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -182 -$34 Forbes J M & Co. LLP Existing +74 $86 Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Existing -28 $13 Studio Investment Management LLC Existing -100 -$18 Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing +3,528 $6,509 Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Existing -43,114 -$11,251 Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing UNCH $20 Greytown Advisors Inc. Existing -254 -$49 Nuveen Asset Management LLC Existing -102,150 $55,520 Davidson Kempner Partners NEW +354,001 $98,982 Aquatic Capital Management LLC Existing -84,200 -$21,903 Alliancebernstein L.P. Existing -64,124 $7,710 Amundi Existing -217,143 -$26,060 Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC NEW +36,875 $10,311 Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Existing +780 $411 Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing -8,037 -$2,061 Prism Advisors Inc. NEW +723 $202 Voya Investment Management LLC Existing -139,220 -$27,107 First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Existing -40 $12 Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Existing -33 $48 Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Existing -53 $158 EPG Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,481 $771 MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing -2,248 $2,565 Aggregate Change: -163,319 $124,981

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 19 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Trexquant Investment LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,835 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,808,110 shares in the aggregate, from 262,176,379 down to 259,368,269 for a share count decline of approximately -1.07%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 03/31/2023 were:

We’ll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald’s Corp (Symbol: MCD).

