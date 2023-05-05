“McDonald’s manager murder” Today : Investigators claim Georgia man enticed McDonald’s manager to her death before allegedly killing 3 people.

Georgia Man Kills Three at McDonald’s Where He Worked in Murder-Suicide

A tragic incident occurred in Southern Georgia on Thursday, May 6, when Kentavious White, a 26-year-old man from Moultrie, shot and killed three people before turning the gun on himself inside a McDonald’s where he worked. Investigators have revealed that White had lured his manager, Amia Smith, to her death before taking his own life.

According to reports, White first killed his 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother, who lived next door to each other, before heading to the McDonald’s in Moultrie. After reviewing surveillance footage, agents saw that White arrived at the restaurant and got Smith to come to the door. He then shot and killed her before entering the restaurant where he took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the deaths at three separate scenes. The two other female victims, both in separate homes, were related to White, according to interviews with witnesses. Autopsies of the victims are currently ongoing.

The restaurant reportedly will be closed until further notice. Its owner and operator, George Suarez, expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and said that they were devastated by the loss of their beloved restaurant manager.

Jerry Goodwin, who lived next door to White and his family, said that his wife heard shots fired before 1 a.m. on the day of the incident, while he was asleep. Goodwin also said that White had come outside and fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded. However, he had never seen White hurt anyone or try to hurt anyone before this.

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an optometrist’s office next to the McDonald’s, told The Associated Press that she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the McDonald’s, with police swarming around. She added that it was really scary not knowing if they had shot themselves.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the incident to uncover more details about the motive behind White’s actions. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and seeking help when needed.

