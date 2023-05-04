“McDonald’s worker” Today : Coroner confirms 4 fatalities in Georgia shootings, including a McDonald’s employee

Georgia Man Kills Three Relatives and Fast-Food Worker Before Killing Himself

A Georgia man fatally shot two of his relatives and a fast-food worker before killing himself on Thursday in rural south Georgia, the local coroner said. The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press. He said the gunman then shot himself.

Multiple Fatalities in Different Crime Scenes

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement only that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area. As the state’s leading law enforcement agency, the GBI said the Moultrie Police Department requested its assistance, as is typical in major crimes in Georgia.

“We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg wrote in an email.

Scary Scene at McDonald’s

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an adjoining optometrist’s office, said she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant.

“It was really just scary not knowing if they had shot themselves,” Holweger said.

She said police blocked off a main street that runs in front of the McDonald’s in the city of 15,000 and told employees in her office that they would be questioned if they crossed the property line into the McDonald’s parking lot.

Early Morning Manager Killed

Holweger said the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager and that the shooter had been an employee there. Holweger said it appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

Location of Moultrie

Moultrie is about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida. The Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Conclusion

It is a tragedy when any life is lost, but it is especially heartbreaking when multiple lives are lost in such a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, the employees of the McDonald’s, and the entire community of Moultrie, Georgia.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :McDonald’s worker among 4 dead in Georgia killings, coroner says/