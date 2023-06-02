“McGriddle Recipe”: Simple Recipe for Homemade McGriddles

Learn How to Make the Best McDonald’s Copycat McGriddle Sandwich

Are you a fan of the McDonald’s McGriddle sandwich, but tired of spending money on fast food? Well, you’re in luck! With this special secret recipe, you can make your own McGriddles at home, and they’ll taste just as delicious as the ones you get from the drive-thru.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 egg

4 slices American cheese

4 sausage patties or bacon

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together melted butter, milk, maple syrup, and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to pour the batter onto the skillet, forming four 4-inch circles. Place a slice of cheese on top of each pancake and cook until the edges start to dry out, and the bottom is golden brown. Flip the pancake and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the pancake is cooked through. In a separate skillet, cook the sausage patties or bacon until fully cooked. To assemble the sandwich, place a sausage patty or bacon on top of one pancake, and then top with another pancake, cheese-side down. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make a total of two sandwiches. Enjoy your homemade McGriddle sandwich!

The Secret Ingredient:

The secret to making the perfect McGriddle sandwich is using maple syrup in the batter. This gives the pancake a sweet and savory flavor, just like the real thing. If you don’t have maple syrup on hand, you can substitute it with honey or brown sugar, but the taste won’t be exactly the same.

Another tip to achieve that signature McGriddle taste is to use American cheese. This type of cheese melts perfectly and adds a creamy, salty flavor to the sandwich. You can also use cheddar or pepper jack cheese if you prefer a stronger flavor.

Why Make Your Own McGriddle Sandwich?

Aside from saving money, making your own McGriddle sandwich allows you to customize the ingredients to your liking. You can use turkey sausage or veggie bacon instead of the traditional pork, and add extra cheese or veggies if you want. Plus, you can make a batch of pancakes ahead of time and freeze them for a quick breakfast on-the-go.

But perhaps the best reason to make your own McGriddle sandwich is that it’s a fun and easy recipe to make with your family or friends. You can have a DIY McGriddle party and experiment with different toppings and flavors until you find your perfect combination.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of the McDonald’s McGriddle sandwich, give this copycat recipe a try. With a few simple ingredients and some secret tips, you can make a delicious and satisfying breakfast sandwich that will rival the fast-food version. Plus, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you made it yourself!

