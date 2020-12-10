Mckenzie Strait Death -Dead : Mckenzie Strait has Died .

Mckenzie Strait has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Renée Druggett December 8 at 7:31 PM · **Trigger Warning** I have so many emotions and thoughts going on right now. But what I feel most, is absolute heartbreak and sadness. I am also angry, disappointed and shocked!! I met Mckenzie Strait when I was in hospital back in 2017 and for the 6-7 weeks I was there, we connected. We’d play Trouble and cards together, watch tv and more importantly shared some deep conversations. I learned a lot about her including the fact that she was a beautiful loving soul with such a big heart who was desperately seeking much needed help. McKenzie lost her battle today with her mental illness. McKenzie was 20 years young when I met her. Despite being sick, she was there to help others that were struggling. It didn’t matter how bad of a day she was having, she was there to comfort you regardless. Some medical staff made reference to her that she was looking for attention and made stupid comments how she was a frequent patient of the psychiatric ward. Maybe if this handful of staff had to talk to her a little more and take her more seriously, I wouldn’t be posting this today. Don’t get me wrong, the majority of the staff were absolutely incredible and I will be forever grateful to them for helping me. Unfortunately, there are some medical staff that work on the floors that doesn’t have the experience to sea with mental health issues. And I can’t fault them for it but I do fault the system for not providing the proper care that is required. I’m sorry, my emotions are all over the place. It isn’t my intention to attack anyone but it saddens me that we have lost another beautiful person to mental illness. For those of you who question someone’s emotional pain…it’s REAL!!!!! You can’t just “get over it.” Yeah, tomorrow may be better, but the day after that could be a lot worse. And don’t ever say people have it “worse than you”…who are we to invalidate someone’s feelings!?! For those who are struggling, these are not the people to surround yourself with. Surround yourself with people who take you seriously and want to help you and truly understand and love you. RIP sweet McKenzie, it was an honour and privilege to know you. 8787 49 Comments 6 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (10) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Tarrah Kelly wrote

I am so sorry for this painful loss. There are no words. I will say that if you need to talk I am always here.

Alicia Manning wrote

I’m so sorry Renee. This is so heartbreaking and I absolutely share in your emotions. It’s so heart wrenching when someone you know loses their battle 💔 there are a lot of people who care for you and are here to listen whenever you need, and I am one of them ❤

Melissa Moore wrote

I’m so sorry Renee. This is a nightmare scenario for me. I am so vigilant about ensuring that Jacob is taken seriously. It is terrifying that some professionals don’t understand the influence they might have.

Roseanne Kennedy Whittle wrote

It is indeed heartbreaking, she was the same age as my grandson. It is really hard to believe. Try and stay positive you have lots to to give. Stay safe and stay strong

Renee M Whittle wrote

I heard today about McKenzie, she was a really sweet beautiful person. May you rest easy now Mackenzie

Shelly Brown wrote

It’s been an emotional day to say the least. Will forever be in my heart. Rest easy McKenzie

Sue Avery wrote

Renee I’m so sorry this is heartbreaking please take care and if there is anything I can do please let me know.

Karen Lambe wrote

I grew up with her mom Christine – so sad reading this tonight, sorry for the loss of your friend.

Laurel Walker wrote

Thank you for sharing the truth about what you saw. That honesty is needed in order for pain and struggles to be taken seriously. I’m so sorry for the loss of this sweet girl.

George Druggett wrote

Omg sis…I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your friend…my prayers are with u sis . I love you to the moon and back again!

